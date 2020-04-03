Letter: Stay safe, study the air

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

The COVID-19 crisis has forced most of us to stay at home and to avoid non-essential trips and contact with others to protect against spreading the virus. Being a good citizen is following the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

Activities such as school work need done regularly while books, movies, TV and the internet fill some time. Why not spend some time learning about another health issue in our community — poor air quality? Our local newspaper recently reported that the Carlisle-Harrisburg air quality is the second worst in the state and among the worst on the eastern seaboard (“Midstate’s air quality lagging behind state and nation, report finds” – The Sentinel Jan. 31, 2020).

A quiz for the kids (small and large) at home: 1. What is PM2.5? 2. What are the PM2.5 levels in our area? 3. What other pollutants affect our air? 4. How does air pollution affect children? 5. What is AirNow and the Air Quality Index (AQI)? 6. Is there anything you can do to help?

You will find answers to these questions and a lot more at www.cleanairboard.com. Check it out. You can contact the Clear Air Board of PA at the website.

Frank P. Castrina

Member, Board of Directors Clean Air Board of Central PA

