Letter: Start campaigning on issues

Having recently relocated to Pennsylvania, I find the candidates put forward by each party leave much to be desired. More to the point, the methods of campaigning lack substance.

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman highlights that his opponent is not from Pennsylvania and subsequently lacks (paraphrasing here) “Pennsylvania qualities” and disparages his opponent’s TV fame.

Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro has touted his victory for abuse victims at the hands of Roman Catholic priests/clergy. I congratulate him on that; however, the majority of citizens were unaffected.

Dr. Oz has said nothing since winning his primary and state Sen. Mastriano has yet to rebut his opponent when he is charged by him with little more than being a devout Christian because of his stance on an issue (abortion).

Where is the discussion telling us how they, if elected, will work to improve the lives of the majority of our citizens, broken down into many different pockets of people.

To the gubernatorial candidates, tell me how you will more efficiently spend our tax dollars, or, if senator, how you will work to procure funding for infrastructure, education, veterans’ care, senior citizens, etc. I mention education because we seem to be more concerned with gender bending than real teaching.

The United States is nowhere near the top in the world when it comes to quality education. We cannot consider ourselves a superpower when our youth are out of shape both physically and mentally (referring to education only and not some malady burdening some individuals). I truly hope that the aforementioned campaigns begin to focus on the citizens of Pennsylvania rather than on themselves.

Robert Norkus

Upper Frankford Township

