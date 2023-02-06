Dear Editor:

I stand with Planned Parenthood on this year's 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

This landmark decision of the Supreme Court granted the right to an abortion in the U.S. Under it, I was able to manage my reproductive life as an adult over the earliest days of my marriage.

And even though that decision was reversed in June 2022 by the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I’m still in the fight for abortion rights for all people with uteruses.

As a member of the movement for these rights, I’m honoring the 50th anniversary by reaffirming my commitment to protecting and expanding abortion access for all. Those who don’t want to have abortions are already free to not have them. Good luck to those who try to manage their 2 million eggs on a wing and a prayer.

Eighteen states have banned all or most abortions. This leaves half of the nation, including Pennsylvania, to provide abortion care for the millions of Americans betrayed by the overturning of Roe. This is unconscionable.

From this time forward, I’ll do everything I can to protect abortion rights in Pennsylvania. I urge people with uteruses and those who love them to join me by supporting abortion providers, patients and others in the fight to make their own reproductive decisions. We’re here and we’re fighting back for ourselves and our futures. And we won’t stop until those rights are restored in all 50 states.

Barbara Pearce

Monroe Township