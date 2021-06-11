Letter: Standing behind the survey

Dear Editor:

Recently Cumberland County’s majority commissioners in responses to constituents tried to discredit a public opinion survey conducted by our firm where county residents showed little support for the commissioners’ plan to sell Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center to a private operator.

The Partnership for Better Health contracted Susquehanna Polling and Research to test public opinion regarding the potential sale. The survey of 400 county residents was randomly conducted and included both telephone and internet responses from a “representative” sample.

Four hundred completed interviews might not seem like a lot, but the interviews were conducted at random times of the days and evenings. Also, completed responses were spread out over more than 20 different ZIP codes — all statistically “weighted” to reflect a true picture of the county. Thus, each resident with telephone or internet access had an equal opportunity to be contacted and provide an opinion.