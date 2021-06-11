Letter: Standing behind the survey

Dear Editor:
Recently Cumberland County’s majority commissioners in responses to constituents tried to discredit a public opinion survey conducted by our firm where county residents showed little support for the commissioners’ plan to sell Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center to a private operator.
The Partnership for Better Health contracted Susquehanna Polling and Research to test public opinion regarding the potential sale. The survey of 400 county residents was randomly conducted and included both telephone and internet responses from a “representative” sample.
Four hundred completed interviews might not seem like a lot, but the interviews were conducted at random times of the days and evenings. Also, completed responses were spread out over more than 20 different ZIP codes — all statistically “weighted” to reflect a true picture of the county. Thus, each resident with telephone or internet access had an equal opportunity to be contacted and provide an opinion.
In the 2020 presidential election, our firm was recognized for performing some of the most accurate polling in the nation. CBS’s nationally syndicated television show "Inside Edition" chose our firm to profile as one of only a few firms that predicted a close election for president in most key battleground states, including Pennsylvania.
It is unfortunate that the GOP county commissioners, when faced with scientific polling, saw fit to “shoot the messenger” by trying to discredit our firm’s reputation. This was short-sighted, ignorant and petty.
The poll showed strong support for the county maintaining ownership of Claremont. Commissioners could have taken this as county residents giving them good marks for their stewardship. Instead, they chose to falsely discredit both a legitimate survey firm and a trusted community organization — the Partnership for Better Health — who cares deeply about making Cumberland County a better place to live, work and raise a family.
Jim Lee
President and Founder of Susquehanna Polling Research
Harrisburg