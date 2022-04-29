 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stance of devout Christians

Mailbag.Logo

In Elwood Watson's April 26, 2022, commentary " Abortion debate centers around power and control," the insinuation made is that white Christian power hungry men are sexist, misogynist and some degree racist. To accuse someone of being a racist and showing no proof is in itself a racist comment. Devout Christians want an end to executing living, growing human beings because it is immoral. The claim is made [that] white Christian men want to control women's bodies, take away their freedom. While I do agree power is part of the issue, but the power being exercised is on behalf of immoral men wanting control over women. The power and abuse of women comes in when immoral men with a free sex mentality who want to have sex with any women they choose to impregnate and not take the responsibility of raising the child, instead abandon the women and tell them to execute the child.

Richard J. Vrabel

Boiling Springs

