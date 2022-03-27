 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Staggering new statistics spotlight ongoing Alzheimer's crisis in PA

The Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report illustrates the continued burden of Alzheimer’s in our country and in Pennsylvania.

An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, including 280,000 in Pennsylvania – a number expected to increase to 320,000 by 2025. Across the commonwealth, 401,000 caregivers, often friends and family members, provided more than 642 million hours of unpaid care, valued at more than $10 billion.

The report also shines a light on the alarming lack of familiarity of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease. Many Americans confuse MCI with normal aging. MCI can be a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease affecting 12% to 18% of individuals age 60 and older. And, 77% of primary care physicians report MCI due to Alzheimer’s being difficult to diagnose, with 51% who do not feel comfortable diagnosing the disease.

The report underscores the urgency for our country and state to further its investment in Alzheimer’s research to advance treatments that can alter these trends.

We must also advance public policies, expand support programs and bolster the public understanding of MCI and Alzheimer’s to help those impacted by the disease.

Clayton Jacobs

Executive Director of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter

