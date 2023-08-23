SPY, Supportive Partnerships for Youth, under the passionate leadership of current executive director Jeanna Som, marked the successful completion of its 37th summer serving the kids in the Carlisle area community.

The purpose of SPY Camp is to help at-risk students maintain their skills during the summer. Participants of the 6-week SPY program are referred by teachers and counselors as students who will benefit academically and/or socially from SPY Camp. This summer, the first and second graders were hosted at United Church of Christ and third through sixth graders at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

In the mornings, campers went to various stations participating in fun activities to help maintain academics. In the afternoons, 18 unique enrichment experiences took place, such as the Luhrs Center, LeTort Nature Preserve and the Whitaker Center.

The stats are impressive. Ten certified teachers, nine college students studying education/child development, and two high school students leaning towards careers in education, were employed to teach and lead the program. To help things run smoothly, 72 volunteers donated their time. Carlisle United Methodist Church was the location where 7,230 breakfast and lunches were prepared. Over 50 organizations contributed in some fashion to make it all work. Based on pre-post testing, 79% of the SPY campers retained or advanced in their reading and math.

Important values and behaviors were taught, modeled and reinforced in all the activities – respect for others, teamwork, empathy, positive decision making, supporting one another, and practicing kindness.

You can support the SPY program by attending the Sunday, Aug. 27 SPY fundraising event at the Carlisle Theatre at 2 p.m. The family movie, "Spy Kids," will be shown. Tickets are available at the door for $5.

The SPY program made a positive impact this summer where it was needed. Great job, SPY!

Art Kunst

Carlisle