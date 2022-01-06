Letter: Spot-on criticism

Dear Editor:

In response to the Jan. 4 letter to the editor by Ms. Katie Daniels, it seems to me that Ms. Daniels has once again managed to hit one out of the ballpark. Her letters are compassionate, truthful and can be supported by facts if one is willing to look for them. How refreshing.

I find Christine Flowers' opinions about sexual abuse and its aftermath to be shockingly ignorant in regard to why victims do not or cannot come forward in a "more timely manner."

For those of you who missed Ms. Daniels' letter, I encourage you to find a copy of it and read it. For those of you who have already read it and disagree, please, with an open mind, read it again and think about it.

As for myself, I have decided to vote for Ms. Daniels in 2024 to be our next president. Why not? We could - and have already proven to - do a whole lot worse.

Judith Branscum

Dickinson Township

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0