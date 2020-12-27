Letter: Sports and service academies

Dear Editor:

One reason I subscribe to The Sentinel is its excellent coverage of local sports which recognizes athletic achievements and encourages student participation in these character-building endeavors. However, considering the large number of military families in the Carlisle area, I am perplexed by the lack of coverage for sports programs at the service academies.

For example, two Saturdays ago, the West Point football team’s magnificent goal-line stand on its one yard line overcame Navy’s valiant attempt to emerge victorious. Last Saturday, Army came from behind to defeat Air Force and win the Commanders’ Trophy for the third time in the past four years.

Neither of these events received any coverage in The Sentinel, even though the brother of Army’s outstanding football coach has resided for years in Boiling Springs and one of my neighbors is the first African-American to have been named to West Point’s Football Hall of Fame.

Hopefully, The Sentinel will include the service academies in its future sports coverage.

David W. Blackledge

Carlisle

