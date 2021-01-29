Letter: Speed the issue on proposed Claremont sale

Dear Editor:
The question isn’t: Why are the Cumberland County Commissioners considering selling Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center? Many counties have faced similar questions with differing answers.
Instead, the pressing question is: Why are our commissioners fast-tracking the sale of one of its citizens’ most important assets right now and with such little public engagement? During this pandemic most residents are preoccupied with maintaining jobs and businesses, educating their children, staying healthy, and mourning family members who have succumbed to COVID — not large and important public policy questions
The county should put on the brakes and perform a fully transparent cost-benefit analysis of whether selling Claremont is in the best interest of its citizens. That analysis should consider not only profit-loss and out-year projections based on alternative assumptions, but also important factors like continued availability of nursing facility care to low-income residents; jobs and other benefits Claremont brings to the county economy; and the impact a for-profit operator could have on access to care.
I’m a former deputy secretary for the Commonwealth, responsible for administering Medicaid for several years. I understand all too well the reimbursement pressures Medicaid poses to Claremont. However, the Biden Administration has signaled both additional COVID relief and funding remedies for nursing facilities that can ease or eliminate Claremont’s financial dilemma. Just as important, Claremont’s inclusion of an Alzheimer’s Unit and Rehabilitation Services, while maintaining a high quality Medicare rating, means the facility is poised to respond well to changing market forces.
The best way to answer the question “Why the rush?” is for our commissioners to abandon this single-minded race toward a sale. Instead, they should hit pause and let the sunshine in. Our 253,000 county citizens deserve full public disclosure and an opportunity for extensive input on this critical decision about Claremont.
Sherry Knowlton
Newville