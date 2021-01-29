Letter: Speed the issue on proposed Claremont sale

Dear Editor:

The question isn’t: Why are the Cumberland County Commissioners considering selling Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center? Many counties have faced similar questions with differing answers.

Instead, the pressing question is: Why are our commissioners fast-tracking the sale of one of its citizens’ most important assets right now and with such little public engagement? During this pandemic most residents are preoccupied with maintaining jobs and businesses, educating their children, staying healthy, and mourning family members who have succumbed to COVID — not large and important public policy questions

The county should put on the brakes and perform a fully transparent cost-benefit analysis of whether selling Claremont is in the best interest of its citizens. That analysis should consider not only profit-loss and out-year projections based on alternative assumptions, but also important factors like continued availability of nursing facility care to low-income residents; jobs and other benefits Claremont brings to the county economy; and the impact a for-profit operator could have on access to care.