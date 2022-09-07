 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Speech just another tirade

Last evening, Thursday, Sept. 1, we Americans witnessed another volatile tirade from our president.

Coming from a leader who promised to unite our deeply divided country at his inauguration, Biden’s display of hatred against nearly half of American citizens was stunning.

In 1741, the Reverend Jonathan Edwards preached a sermon for the ages. “Sinners In the Hands of an Angry God,” well worth a re-reading, will remain with us in perpetuity.

Sadly, “MAGA Republicans In the Hands of an Angry President” will accomplish the same eternal distinction.

WC Beaver

Mechanicsburg

