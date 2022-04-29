Letter: Speak out for transgender youth

Transgender girls and women, already suffering internal and social challenges, are dangerously threatened by Rep. Barbara Gleim’s bill to deny their participation in women’s sports. Gleim’s claim that she is defending Title IX and the rights of young women is deceptively simplistic. Furthermore, the ban would prevent some young girls and women from full participation in womanhood and is unnecessarily divisive.

Science is clear that sexuality resides somewhere on a spectrum from female to male. For some, bodily structures are asynchronous with perceptions of self and, for others, a confusion of bodily traits complicates the issue. Fortunately, medical science can now correct these disjunctions just as, for instance, severe heart problems can be corrected with surgery and medication.

All men and all women are not created equal. Some men are not as strong as some women; some women are taller than some men. Furthermore, levels of testosterone in women and men overlap. Denying young trans women the psychological and social benefits of full participation in women’s activities would lead to further suffering and, in some cases, suicide. They desperately need the camaraderie and confidence sports participation provides. We as a society need to support and respect all young women on their journey to wholeness.

During the Holocaust, Martin Niemoller, a Lutheran pastor in Germany wrote:

"First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.

"Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.

"Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.

"Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me."

Please join me in speaking out for our transgender youth and defending them from dangerous and misguided legislation.

Joan Bechtel

Newville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0