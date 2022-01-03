Letter: Some compassion, Christine?

Christine Flowers is a regular columnist in The Sentinel. She’s an attorney who “regularly deals with women who’ve been sexually abused in other countries.” I’ve learned from her column she’s a devout Catholic and a conservative.

The day after Christmas, Ms. Flowers coined a term: “Christine Blasey Ford Time” in her piece titled “More timely accountability” (online “Hold men accountable when they commit crimes”). In her call to get rid of “CBFT,” she says women should report rape and sexual assault when the acts are committed, not years later. She cites several notable instances of after-the-fact reporting when “the legal statute of limitations is long past,” with “very little likelihood of any criminal charges being brought against [him],” and how these late reports “have the capacity to strip a man of his employment or worse, have him locked up as an octogenarian based on hearsay evidence ...” She goes on.

Ms. Flowers is right in one respect. A person who uses their power — whether, positional, physical or religious — to abuse another should be held accountable. But abuse is tricky. And calculated. The abused may wonder, “what did I do to cause this person [I respect, love, need, fear] to do this to me?” They may hesitate to report, fear retribution or try to forget.

Timing can’t matter. As compassionate beings, we understand. I wonder what Ms. Flowers’ opinion is of men who report childhood rape and sexual abuse by their priests.

The way to help the abused come forward sooner involves compassion for all the reasons it is so hard to come forward — not through mockery. And when abusers are held accountable, regardless of when those they preyed upon speak out, maybe they will think twice about wielding their power in such a way again.

Katie Daniels

Boiling Springs

