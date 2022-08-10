Letter: 'Solving' a non-existent problem

Mike Regan’s editorial, published on Aug. 4, exhibits all the characteristics of someone attempting to find an issue where none exists, promoting a false premise, and then pretending to nobly solve the "problem." He comes across as a Don Quixote wannabe. Had Mr. Regan ever actually been involved in election mechanics, ever actually researched a single claim of election shenanigans, he would see that elections in the United States are the model emulated around the world as safe and secure. Doing that, however, would not fit his messaging, telling Americans to be fearful of imaginary monsters. (Drug test anyone?) We Americans are strong people and don’t follow dishonest, self-serving, insecure, small-minded sycophants. We won’t to be lured into his imaginary world of victimhood. Mr. Regan, if you’d like to do something positive, tell us the real story – the story about how strong, able, honest, respectful, etc., Americans are (or used to be before manipulative politicians were telling us to be afraid of virtually everything). Mr. Regan, we look around at everyone we touch and see good people. Please don’t try to tell us otherwise. Your fear of everything isn't ours. Stand up and show integrity or crawl back into your self-created swamp.