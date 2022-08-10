 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 'Solving' a non-existent problem

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Mike Regan’s editorial, published on Aug. 4, exhibits all the characteristics of someone attempting to find an issue where none exists, promoting a false premise, and then pretending to nobly solve the "problem." He comes across as a Don Quixote wannabe. Had Mr. Regan ever actually been involved in election mechanics, ever actually researched a single claim of election shenanigans, he would see that elections in the United States are the model emulated around the world as safe and secure. Doing that, however, would not fit his messaging, telling Americans to be fearful of imaginary monsters. (Drug test anyone?) We Americans are strong people and don’t follow dishonest, self-serving, insecure, small-minded sycophants. We won’t to be lured into his imaginary world of victimhood. Mr. Regan, if you’d like to do something positive, tell us the real story – the story about how strong, able, honest, respectful, etc., Americans are (or used to be before manipulative politicians were telling us to be afraid of virtually everything). Mr. Regan, we look around at everyone we touch and see good people. Please don’t try to tell us otherwise. Your fear of everything isn't ours. Stand up and show integrity or crawl back into your self-created swamp.

People are also reading…

Jeff Benjamin

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: American exceptionalism

Letter: American exceptionalism

In the last century, American exceptionalism became a descriptor, a positive affirmation, a national identity. We were the can-do country, the…

Letter: Time to fund SERS

Letter: Time to fund SERS

Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report …

Letter: More big government?

Letter: More big government?

Rep. Barb “Big Government” Gleim has proposed that the government now join you in your visits to your doctor’s office (SB 106). Last time it w…

Letter: Amazed by camp children

Letter: Amazed by camp children

For years I've had the great good fortune to volunteer at the Summer Program for Youth (SPY). The first five or six years, I interacted with y…

Letter: Read SB 106

Letter: Read SB 106

In her letter to the editor, July 19, Maria Gallagher, legislative director of the PA Pro-Life Federation, told a half-truth about the newly f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News