Letter: Society shouldn't change the church

In recent observation of your op-ed related to Pope Benedict’s death and how the Catholic Church needs to change – I have a few observations. I’m a convert to Catholicism so more recently catechized and respectfully suggest that secularists stay out of the church. Society should not change the church; the church should change society.

As I learned, most people who profess to be Catholic or who are against the Catholic Church actually do not know what the church teaches. Unlike Protestant denominations, Catholics have the Catechism, Tradition, and the Bible, the first two being in existence a couple of hundred years before the Scriptures were “published.” The teachings of the church are consistent with these three “documents/bodies of work.” The Synodal way tries to bring in the “times.”

How is modernism helping the church? It isn’t. Keep reading Pope Benedict’s works – though liberal in many ways, he realized that the fall out of Vatican II was a bridge too far. Changing the Catholic Church is not “traditional” versus “modern” Catholic – it is “Catholic” versus “not-Catholic.” Women are already very powerful in the Catholic Church, we have entire communities (many male) devoted to revering Mother Mary, the Queen of Heaven. But as Jesus was male, and priests act “in the place of Christ,” the priesthood is rightly male.

Though everyone is welcome in the Catholic Church, all behaviors are not. However, if one does not like the teaching of the Catholic Church, as published in the Catechism, there are more than 35,000 denominations of Protestantism and one surely that ascribes to one’s requirements. I recommend reading G.K. Chesterton for a humorous perspective on our penchant for changing things to get our way.

Kathy Finkenbinder

Carlisle resident currently abroad