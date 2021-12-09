Letter: 'Socialism!' they cry. Really?

It’s time once again for radical Republicans to cry “socialism,” which is what they do every time something happens that benefits American citizens. This time it’s the $1.2 trillion, bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Biden that the overwhelming majority of Americans support.

This is an old song, dating to the years after the Civil War. Among other things that radical Republicans have called socialism are public schools, public hospitals, laws to end child labor, Medicare, Social Security, allowing Blacks to vote, regulations that stopped businesses from painting candy with lead paint, and the 40-hour work week.

The list is almost endless, and now it includes repairing bridges, restoring railroads, strengthening our fragile electrical grid, clean water, and finally delivering job-creating broadband for rural communities. Needless to say, Rep. Scott Perry voted against the infrastructure package.

The truth is that none of this is socialism. Socialism is an economic system in which the people – through their government – own the factories and businesses that produce goods and services. Nothing like that is in the infrastructure law, and none of that has been true about any of the things radical Republicans call “socialism.”

Reasonable Republicans understand this and agree with Abraham Lincoln’s declaration that the “legitimate object of government, is to do for a community of people whatever they need to have done, but can not do, at all, or can not, so well do, for themselves - in their separate, and individual capacities.” Lincoln enumerated those things to include “public roads and highways, public schools, charities, pauperism, orphanage, estates of the deceased, and the machinery of government itself.”

So when you hear the cry of “socialism,” look at the people who say it and know they’re not being honest with you – or themselves.

Timothy Potts

Carlisle

