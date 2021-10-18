 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: SMSD school board election

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

I would like to encourage all residents of South Middleton School District to get out and vote for a positive change on Nov. 2. There will be six candidates on the ballot for a four-year term, and I strongly endorse Eric Berry, Shannon Snyder, Rodney Wagner and Robin Scherer.

There is only one candidate on the ballot for the two-year term, the individual selected by the board to fill the vacancy left by the tragic death of Edith Rob. I would like to ask voters to write in another candidate for the two-year term instead. Joe Salisbury is an outstanding candidate who would bring a wealth of diverse lifetime experiences to a district that has struggled to define what diversity and inclusion should mean for all students. Mr. Salisbury is bi-racial, the adopted son of Church of Christ missionaries serving in Africa. He has lived in three countries and seven states, settling in PA 10 years ago with his wife and their four children. He has a medical background and is the safety director at NAPA Transportation, thus he has been in a leadership position with regards to health and safety throughout the pandemic. He has been very involved in leadership positions within the community as well, through both church and sports programs. These five individuals will work together to ensure that SMSD focuses on maintaining high academic standards instead of focusing on divisive political agendas. They will work to protect taxpayers and believe that parents are the “primary stakeholders” in their children’s education!

People are also reading…

Vote for change! Vote for Berry, Snyder, Wagner, Scherer and Salisbury!

Anne Ganoe

Boiling Springs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Check your registration

Letter: Check your registration

Hemingway told us that "Today is only one day in all the days that will ever be, but what will happen in all the other days that ever come can…

Letter: I love Carlisle

Letter: I love Carlisle

Several days ago, I drove downtown to do some shopping. While driving, I realized that I hadn’t had any lunch. Wendy’s was straight ahead, so …

Letter: More tribes needed

Letter: More tribes needed

Though many partisans on both sides of the aisle give lip service to the call for an end to the two-party tribalism that we now suffer from, t…

Letter: Moment of kindness

Letter: Moment of kindness

I was recently bicycling along High street near Dickinson College when a car suddenly veered into an open space in front of me. As a very expe…

Letter: Supporting Jerry Stirkey

Letter: Supporting Jerry Stirkey

I write to support the candidacy of my friend, Jerry Stirkey, as a school director for the Carlisle Area School District. Jerry is a lifelong …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News