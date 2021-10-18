Letter: SMSD school board election

There is only one candidate on the ballot for the two-year term, the individual selected by the board to fill the vacancy left by the tragic death of Edith Rob. I would like to ask voters to write in another candidate for the two-year term instead. Joe Salisbury is an outstanding candidate who would bring a wealth of diverse lifetime experiences to a district that has struggled to define what diversity and inclusion should mean for all students. Mr. Salisbury is bi-racial, the adopted son of Church of Christ missionaries serving in Africa. He has lived in three countries and seven states, settling in PA 10 years ago with his wife and their four children. He has a medical background and is the safety director at NAPA Transportation, thus he has been in a leadership position with regards to health and safety throughout the pandemic. He has been very involved in leadership positions within the community as well, through both church and sports programs. These five individuals will work together to ensure that SMSD focuses on maintaining high academic standards instead of focusing on divisive political agendas. They will work to protect taxpayers and believe that parents are the “primary stakeholders” in their children’s education!