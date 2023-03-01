Smarter implementation of LED lights

It’s a good plan to replace HPS lights with LEDs in downtown Carlisle. Understanding the differences between the two is critical. LEDs, one for one, will mostly use less energy but coverage is not the same. LEDs have an intense point source with increased glare. AMA’s Streetlight Statement lists significant safety and health concerns with LED lights. IESNA and The International Dark Sky Association define five Value Centered Outdoor Lighting Principles. IESNA and PPL have street light standards. I’ve seen no evidence of adhering to these standards in Carlisle, Mechanicsburg or other surrounding municipalities.

PPL is a company I admire. I respect PPL’s environmental focus, dedicated workers who restore our power in the worst of circumstances, and the great attention paid to executing everything in diligent detail.

However, in Mechanicsburg, PPL partially implemented an HPS to LED retrofit. It has not gone well. PPL’s response to requests from the EAC, borough council and private citizens, from June to now, fair to say, is almost non-existent. Of 250 surveyed streetlights, only four or five do not have light trespass. While standards state 3000K max or less where people live, all of the LED street lights measure 4000K, not meeting any standard. The bright lights are not well directed. The diagram in the PPL link is not what was installed. Public safety issues, visual discomfort and residences lit up to third story rooftops abound.

The article says “a whiter and more directed light”; 4000K requires shielding residences totally from the light and proper targeting to begin with. It’s not an after-thought, just when someone complains. Anything higher than 3000K is opinion with a consequence. Carlisle’s street lights are 4000K or more. Go to High Street and East Street. Are those existing street lights targeted and well directed away from people’s dwellings?

Mark Grosz

Mechanicsburg

Perversion of freedom

In response to Jill Sunday Bartoli’s Feb. 23rd article, “Time to defend and demand your freedoms,” it’s interesting to watch when someone wants to push an immoral agenda speak in vague and flowery terms. The author disagrees with the Freedom caucus (Scott Perry, Dawn Keefer, Barb Gleim) stance on standing up for what is moral. The author makes reference to “Control teachers’ classroom curricular and women’s bodies, stigmatize students who are different, ban books, limit voting and shut down the minds of our children.”

We need our elected officials to use their influence to stop immoral barbaric practices pushed on society. Controlling women’s bodies of course means to stop the barbaric practice of exterminating living, growing human beings in the womb. The author doesn’t explain what books are being banned. I would guess she meant banning books that desensitize our children with immoral sexual practices.

Limiting voting is a false narrative. The Freedom caucus wants to keep our elections free from corruption. It stops nobody from voting; the proposals are equal across the board for everyone. The author has a problem with banning teachers from pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda on children. Also has a problem with Barb Gleim’s bill banning “transgender girls” from sports. Another false narrative: all persons are allowed to try out for sports teams based on their biological sex. No delusional interchanging of sexes. Our sex is assigned at birth. Females have 2X chromosomes, males have 1X and 1Y chromosome. Biology 101. While there may be rare exceptions to this rule, it is not normal. This accident in nature happens a tiny fraction of 1%.

Freedom to do what is wrong is a perversion of freedom.

Richard Vrabel

Boiling Springs

Development in wrong zone

The South Middleton Township Planning Commission moved forward a plan for a soccer-field complex for Mechanicsburg-based Keystone FC with several conditions to meet. The developer has requested waivers to relieve them from adhering to some ordinances. The facility would be located on one of the Wolfe Farms along York Road between East Springville and Ridge roads, all of which are heavily trafficked. The traffic generated would necessitate traffic lights be installed at both roads’ intersections with York Road.

Keystone FC’s proposed complex is nothing like the Stuart YMCA fields on Rockledge Drive. Those fields can easily be returned agricultural use if needs change. These fields, located in an agricultural conservation (AC) zone, would require extensive work to return to agriculture. The current plan calls for nine fields, three covered with a synthetic surface (the original plan called for 10 fields) and lighted for nighttime use. Filling the 619 parking spaces would create a lot of traffic, especially on tournament days when numerous teams would rotate in and out of the grounds.

The original plan also included a large fieldhouse, something allowed in the nearby C-1 zone but not in the AC district. The C-1 district already has traffic lights installed at both York and Trindle roads with a new connector road between them. Building there would also create a less dangerous situation. The current plan reduced the fieldhouse to a 4,800-square-foot “Future proposed office/storage” structure that is probably not allowed in the AC district. Why are they trying to shoehorn this plan into the AC district instead of submitting a plan for the facility they really want in the appropriate zoning district?

Township supervisors begin conditional use hearings at 6 p.m. on March 9 in the township building. This is an opportunity to make your voice heard.

Tom Benjey

South Middleton Township