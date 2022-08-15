Letter: Sixteen years

When my wife and I moved to Pennsylvania in 1983 and in the years thereafter, it seemed that the governorship of the state rotated between the parties every eight years like clockwork. However, when Republican Gov. Tom Corbett lost to now Gov. Wolf after four years in office, that pattern was broken. In my opinion, that election pattern helped the state stay more or less centered politically, not moving too far left or right, thus avoiding a drift toward the extremes.

I am concerned that after eight years of Gov. Wolf’s essentially radical progressive leadership that it is now possible to have another eight years or a total of 16 years of the Democratic party’s increasingly radical Marxist influenced progressivism. This radical progressivism stresses moving toward communal dependency and big-government authoritarian control and replacing classical liberal values of strict limits on government power and individual freedom. This would have the effect of moving a divided state much more to the radical progressive side and radical progressives closer to achieving their goals, to the detriment of a significant portion of Pennsylvania’s people.

This letter is primarily directed at independent Pennsylvania voters. I hope that you will take this potential political situation into account and vote Republican in the upcoming election because radical progressivism within the Democratic Party has never been stronger than it seems to be now. May everyone stay well and safe so we all can take part in the upcoming great democratic tradition of voting.

Alden Cunningham

Carlisle