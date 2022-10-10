Letter: Sit up and take notice

The electorate should sit up and take notice when no less an eminence grise in conservative politics than George F. Will deems Doug Mastriano’s candidacy “a special danger to the nation” (Washington Post, Sept. 25, 2022). In this campaign season, we will, and should, hear a great deal about Mastriano’s severe stances on issues ranging from abortion to voting rights. In this year’s version of the silly season, we will hear about him playing dress-up for a war college group photo in a Confederate uniform. But one fact should supersede all others in the litany of Mastriano’s performance thus far.

Last week, the Washington Post conducted a survey among some of the most closely watched races in the country. The question to the candidates was simple: “Will you accept the outcome of your race?” Doug Mastriano was one of a dozen who could not answer this question in the affirmative. In his response, Josh Shapiro, his Democratic opponent, expressed the belief that every eligible vote must be counted and when certified, the results accepted. Surely, if civics was still being taught in our schools, this would be the most elementary definition of democracy.

If Mr. Mastriano is incapable of committing to a concept so simple and to borrow a phrase, so self-evident, how can the voters of Pennsylvania trust him in a position that wields so much power over their lives? The answer is: They can’t. Again, to quote George Will, “He has the scary sincerity of the unhinged whose delusions armor them against evidence.”

The evidence here could not be more clear. Josh Shapiro is the only possible choice for governor of Pennsylvania this November.

