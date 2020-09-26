 Skip to main content
Letter: Showing respect

Dear Editor:

Recently we have lost a Federal Supreme Court Judge. We lower the American flag to show respect, but I propose that both major political parties do not squabble (discuss) the replacement for three days after funeral services.

Both parties want to pursue the consideration of the successor. Can’t we show the additional respect deserved for these servants in our America?

Wayne Schwartz

Boiling Springs

