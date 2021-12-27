Letter: Shortcomings of science

Science seems to be considered the ultimate and conclusive authority on nearly every subject.

But we should keep in mind that science has been politicized to the point of unreliability. The problem is that modern science tends to begin with a conclusion and then to seek information supporting that conclusion while ignoring any fact that fails to substantiate it. Ever notice that as new information is acquired, textbooks are outdated and updated?

For example, it was considered an obvious "scientific" fact that the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. Then it was found that rather than the sun circling the earth, it was the earth's rotation that causes sunrises and sunsets. Scientists still seem eager to hear of concepts that agree with their views but tend to reject any negative information.

The real mystery is why we rely on ephemeral studies, called “science” when we outlaw from our schools, courts and even society, the only changeless, reliable and flawless source – the Holy Bible; the book upon which this nation was founded. If we can assume as fact the nonexistence of God then we are free to lie, cheat, steal, riot, destroy businesses, families and even murder if there is no eternal consequence.

We need to realize that there is coming a judgment of each individual whether we believe in God or not, just as denying gravity does not change its existence.

Fred L. Battles

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0