Letter: Shapiro phone campaign unlikely

To the Editor:

A letter in the July 11 edition implied that Doug Mastriano will be a shoo-in to win the governorship this November, because Josh Shapiro observes Jewish holidays. The writer said that Christian church members will be conducting a telephone campaign on Mastriano’s behalf, and anybody who doesn’t believe it must not be sitting in a Christian pew every Sunday.

Actually, I do sit in a Christian pew every Sunday. I don’t think there’s a single member of my congregation who would call me and try to sell me on the idea that Shapiro should be unqualified to serve as governor for the reason given.

But if anyone does, I plan to remind them that the last time Jesus Christ had all His disciples together, He celebrated the Passover supper with them.

How can it be an unpardonable sin for Josh Shapiro to do what Jesus did?

George E. Harrison

Carlisle