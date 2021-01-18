Letter: Shape up and do something

Dear Editor:

I don’t want to see any more hand-wringing or moralizing from our political leaders. What I really want is for them to work together to clean up the mess they have created over the past several decades of policies making the rich richer and the poor poorer. Our country used to have a vibrant and healthy middle class. Now we are starving our own children in astronomically larger numbers.

So don’t tell me how angry, sad or “appalled” you are. Just show me how well you care for the people you are sworn to serve, rather than the mega billionaires you have created with your regressive tax policies. U.S. families who are falling into deeper poverty and forced to line up at food banks are paying more in taxes than U. S. billionaires.

Tell me how appalled you are about that, and I’ll believe that you take your job seriously. And don’t give me the idiotic “trickle down” justification for lowering taxes on the rich. We see how that worked out.