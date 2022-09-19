Letter: Shamaine Daniels or Scott Perry for Congress

If you are confused about and interested in who will represent your views better in the coming election, look no further than the differences between Shamaine Daniels and Scott Perry. We all know Perry for his support for the former president's dangerous lies about the 2020 election. Ms. Daniels is less well known but is a worthy candidate for being our next U.S. representative for PA's 10th Congressional District.

Ms. Daniels is a lawyer who fights for justice for women and minorities, but shares our concern for justice for all citizens. She serves on the Harrisburg City Council. She is a Latina. She will work for all, regardless of ethnicity or race, or how much money they have.

Perry, I am sorry to say, has let me down over the years. His zeal to achieve a smaller government has shown that rather than weighing the real life consequences for his constituents, he votes to take away vital freedoms, freedoms that define us as Americans. He has voted against women's reproductive rights, affordable health care (who can possibly be against having health insurance?), environmental policies that would address our warming planet, and, most egregiously, common sense gun laws. He serves as the Freedom Caucus leader. Freedom for whom?

Ms. Daniels will honor our Constitution - something that used to be taken for granted. She will honor facts, not propaganda. She will work to protect our freedoms, not diminish them. But more importantly at this time in our history, she will represent what is best in us, not a narrow, selfish agenda that serves only the few. We need her to win in November.

Kathy I. Everett

Carlisle