Letter: Selling off Claremont

The plan by Cumberland County commissioners to sell Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to a for-profit company continues to defy reason and the apparent will of the people.

Of all the people in Cumberland County, only the three commissioners were publicly pushing this idea before Jean Foschi spoke out this week. Meanwhile 1,800 people have signed a petition calling for a pause in the plan.

Commissioners Eichelberger and DiFilippo claim that helping Claremont through its current financial problems would place an unacceptable burden on the county's cash reserves and might require raising taxes. That's just not true.

In fact, the county has plenty of reserves — $45.2 million as of January 2020 — to support Claremont's current $2.6 million deficit without raising taxes until COVID is behind us and patient counts are back to normal. And in fact, the commissioners adopted a 2021 budget that shows Claremont generating a $500,000 surplus this year.