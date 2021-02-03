Letter: Selecting judges

Dear Editor:

Republicans in the Pennsylvania Legislature are trying to pass a constitutional amendment that would change how we elect Supreme Court justices and other Appellate Court judges. Instead of electing them statewide, the General Assembly would decide by drawing districts for each justice and judge.

This constitutional amendment would enable the legislatures to have control over district lines, giving them undue power over how judges are elected, and which judges are elected. It would enable them to stack each district, and the courts as a whole, in favor of one party or another.

This opens our courts up to partisan power grabs, as well as undue and harmful legislative influence. Statewide courts make statewide decisions about our lives and our communities that impact every resident of the Commonwealth. They should serve all residents, not political or regional constituencies. And thus every voter should be able to vote for every one of them, not just a few of them.

John Bryner

Chambersburg

