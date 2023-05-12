My name is Heidi Clevenger, and I am seeking re-election to township supervisor for Upper Mifflin Township. I have lived in Upper Mifflin my entire life. I was born and raised on the family farm. I graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting. I also started and ran a successful business for about 10 years.

Being a lifelong resident of Upper Mifflin, I have a personal stake in keeping our township a beautiful and rural community. My focus is to keep taxes as low as possible, as well as minimize the amount of bureaucracy dictated by the government. Our township funds are limited and must be used fully and wisely. I will continue to help prioritize the needs of the township and ensure that there is a remaining budget for regular maintenance.

I know the value of hard work and will work hard for you and your family. I will strive to make independent decisions that always have the wonderful residents' best interest at heart.

Your vote this May would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance for your vote.

I am always open and willing to listen to any concerns and advice that you may have regarding the township. Know that you are welcome to any meeting that is held the second Tuesday of each month.

Thank you again for your continued support and dedication to our community.

Heidi Clevenger

Upper Mifflin Township