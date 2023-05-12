Soon after I started on council, a neighbor approached me to discuss poor lighting on a nearby street. He wasn’t the last. Through communications with borough staff and our electric utility, we were able to get a new streetlight installed. While it might not have gained notoriety, people on that street feel safer and have better visibility when they walk outside at night.

To me, that’s what local government is all about: identifying problems in the community and working together to fix them. Ultimately, it’s the work of helping other people and making Carlisle a better place to live that continues to draw me to serve as a local elected official.

That is why I’m running for re-election to the Carlisle Borough Council. I’m proud to have been a part of efforts to improve our borough, and I want to continue to help in making Carlisle a place where people feel safe, welcomed and proud to call home. You can learn more about me and why I’m running by visiting www.JeffStuby.com.

With that, I ask for your support and your vote in the primary election being held on Tuesday, May 16. If you do not see my name on your ballot, I ask that you write it in.

Jeff Stuby

Candidate for Carlisle Borough Council