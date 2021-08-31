Letter: Seeking fair elections

Our revised 18th century Constitution is not up to the task of helping fix this 21st century era of two-party political gridlock. Even when a clear majority of voters indicate a need for a change, our political institutions and electoral system often favor the minority view with no practical choice beyond one of the two major parties.

For example, two senators from Wyoming, a state with some 700,00 inhabitants, can cancel out the wishes of the 39 million people in California on any vote in the U.S. Senate. Similarly, since an Electoral College elects our president, the winner of the 2016 election needed to be the choice of only 46% of actual voters and didn't have to get more votes than his chief opponent.

We can't even ensure the will of the people will prevail in our U.S. and state Houses of Representatives because, unlike most modern nations, we continues to use the inherently unfair single-member district system to elect our legislative representatives. Anyone who can do the math will conclude that creating "fair" single districts in multi-district states is like trying to put a square peg in a round hole.