Letter: Seeking a seat on board

Thank you for the opportunity to share in your wonderful paper. I am Dr. Joanna Birchett, and I am running for a seat on the Carlisle Area School Board. I am excited for this journey, and having been involved in education for the past nine years and a parent of children who have and still attend school in this district, this drives my passion and enthusiasm to see them succeed.

I am running for this seat because I value education and I believe in service; as a leader in the community, I understand the impact of education and the rewards that it brings.

I am an educator by profession, and I recently ventured into starting my own early childcare facility known as Kidz 4 The Future Learning Academy, LLC, and we are dedicated in building up our children, because they are the future. I am also a pastor at the Harvest House Restoration Center also located at 410 N. Hanover St., in Carlisle.

I have always had a passion to the community, especially to the youth, and that fueled my desire to obtain my graduate degree, a master of elementary education. I also hold an honorary doctoral degree in humanitarianism, and I am at the end of achieving my second doctoral degree in educational leadership from Liberty University. I am excited to share all I can offer if allowed the opportunity to gain a seat on this awesome board.

I believe that all children should be treated fairly, no matter race, color or creed, and as I team up with different voices but the same goal, we are helping students of diverse background and culture to gain all they need for success.

Sincerely,

Dr. Joanna Birchett

Carlisle

