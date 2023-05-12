Folks, I am running for a third and final term as Cumberland County commissioner, and I most respectfully ask for your support. Many of you know who I am and what I stand for, and for those of you who do not know me, I have always put what is best for our county at the forefront. I don’t play politics or bow to those who think they run our party.

As far as my campaign goes, I want to provide you, the voters, with information about me, my past, my record and my goals for the future. Please visit my website at Vince2023.org for this information or simply email me at vdifilippo57@gmail.com. I am available 24/7. I have always run positive campaigns. I know of no other way to campaign. Several of the candidates running for commissioner are doing what I am doing by promoting themselves without trashing other candidates. Unfortunately, we have one candidate, who for nearly five terms in office, continues to follow an election style of distortion and disinformation. It’s sad that someone spends thousands of dollars of their own money to bring down other candidates just to cover up their own lack of real accomplishments. It is truly disgraceful.

The fact is, Cumberland County is in pretty good shape in many ways. We have $35 million in reserves, provide countless human services, an electronics recycling center and employees who are simply the best. Our employees, not a specific commissioner, are the main reason for our success. I have proven in the past that I can work with anyone in a civil manner to find common ground. Isn’t that what elected officials are supposed to do?

I humbly ask for your support and vote on May 16.

Vince DiFilippo

Silver Spring Township