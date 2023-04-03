Dear Editor:

Your recent Community Voices column from John Sigle included incorrect statements about me that I wish to address.

First, Mr. Sigle shares his distaste for the Moms for Liberty organization and states that I'm a proud member. That's incorrect. At the organization's invitation, I spoke at an event along with a York College professor. I also interacted with their social media, but I am not a member.

Second, it's no secret that I've devoted much of my efforts as a legislator to promoting legislation that advocates balanced teaching, parental involvement and help for school boards who seek to educate children while steering clear of indoctrination.

I also have sponsored a bill to protect our children from pornographic content in school.

Why am I so passionate about working on these issues? It's because I heartily join with Mr. Sigle in pondering the question he poses in his editorial: "Is there really a need to make a drastic change away from a tried-and-true team to one that seems most interested in promoting an ideology?"

I understand that he writes this about a particular team of candidates, but the question begs an answer; the culture wars are clearly already raging because tried-and-true educational practices are now summarily dismissed as part of an antiquated agenda.

Your readers are welcome to look at House Bill 211, the Honesty in Teaching Act, which I've recently introduced in the PA House. The bill, among other things, would re-affirm Title IV and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as well as establish guidelines for the PA Department of Education to assist teachers when teaching challenging and controversial issues.

The rights of children and parents will always be worth the fight.

Representative Barb Gleim