Letter: Security measures in place for ballots

I recently saw State Rep. Seth Grove talking about pre-canvassing of mail-in ballots. I respect Rep. Grove and I believe his intentions are good ones. However, I take exception to his comments regarding the security of the election process if the pre-canvassing of mail-in ballots is permitted to begin before election day.

Security measures are already in place in Cumberland County if pre-canvassing is permitted prior to election day. I cannot speak for other counties, but my belief is most if not all the other counties have the same security measures. Rep. Grove mentioned that protocols must be in place. Please tell us what those specific protocols are and I’m sure the counties will abide. Even if counties could begin pre-canvassing just one day prior to election day, it would be a positive decision that would make the counting of mail-in ballots more efficient and still maintain the level of security required for those who vote using the mail-in ballot option.