Letter: Searching for inclusion

Dear Editor:
Regarding my state rep’s guest editorial in The Sentinel of April 14:
Her sign-on to a bill banning biological males-at-birth from interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic teams or sports that are sponsored by a public primary or high school... for female, women or girls appears to be problematic.
The bill is HB 972. Like Rep. Dawn Keefer, I played in school sports. Some girls were stronger, some girls were faster, some girls were more agile than I was. I’m told gender-transition care was available 55 years ago. I never would have thought to ask for nor would have wanted to see a player's birth certificates.
What I want to see is inclusion of students in their schools' sports, not exclusion on the basis of "an individual's reproductive organs, biology or genetics at birth.”
Barbara J. Pearce
Mechanicsburg