 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Searching for inclusion
0 comments

Letter: Searching for inclusion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

Regarding my state rep’s guest editorial in The Sentinel of April 14:

Her sign-on to a bill banning biological males-at-birth from interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic teams or sports that are sponsored by a public primary or high school... for female, women or girls appears to be problematic.

The bill is HB 972. Like Rep. Dawn Keefer, I played in school sports. Some girls were stronger, some girls were faster, some girls were more agile than I was. I’m told gender-transition care was available 55 years ago. I never would have thought to ask for nor would have wanted to see a player's birth certificates.

What I want to see is inclusion of students in their schools' sports, not exclusion on the basis of "an individual's reproductive organs, biology or genetics at birth.”

Barbara J. Pearce

Mechanicsburg

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News