Letter: Seal can be left alone

Dear Editor:

How delightful to read the article about the Carlisle Borough seal, which headlined The Sentinel’s Aug. 12 edition! I was impressed by all the thought that had gone into the selection of the various symbols in its timeless design years ago. But I was puzzled to read that the borough council believes that some of these symbols no longer represent the community. The Bible is cited as offensive by one critic who also seems concerned about the symbolic inclusion of a Native American.

The seal’s purposes are to honor the community’s heritage and to promote civic pride. Our two churches on the town square date back to the founding of Carlisle and undeniably are an important part of its heritage. So, why does the symbol of a Bible offend anyone? Similarly, how do the stalwart figures of a Native American paired with a frontiersman offend anyone? The cultures they each represent certainly played an important role in Carlisle’s history.