Letter: Scrub the platform

Politics used to be more simple. With a small number of political parties, you could choose conservative or liberal. There would be a consensus on what the political party represented, and that became the platform and basis for advertisements.

Of late, the focus has become one of subject matter or issues rather than a pure philosophical standard. Candidates identified themselves as a member of a political party; therefore, accepting the tenets that it represented. Commercials were developed showing the candidate taking a hardline stance on issues even though they might be controversial. That appears to be changing as taking a stance on major issues have created major controversies. To name just a few: abortion, guns, immigration, corruption and insurrections.

Politicians initially believed that they would get the voter support of the party base regardless of the popularity of the issue. However, numerous independent surveys have shown that the voters may have beliefs that may be contrary to that of the candidate. And for a politician, popularity and votes are everything. Suddenly there has been an effort to ”Scrub the Platform.” Controversial political ads that took a hardline stance have been whitewashed to eliminate reference to the subject. Instead, the candidate’s position is omitted in the hopes that you, the voter, will forget the earlier advertisements. They hope that you will see them as a nice friendly person worthy of your vote or as a member of your political party.

Voters must be cautious of this change. Just because the candidate has scrubbed clean their position on controversial issues does not mean that they have changed. Once elected, their true colors will be revealed again. Don’t be snookered. Cast your vote on how you feel about the issue rather than the recent advertisements that have been “scrubbed.”

Ken Houser

Carlisle