Letter: Scott Perry's Medicare vote

Retirement has allowed me to spend time on politics and a politician, Scott Perry. This writing proposes a question. Why would Scott Perry vote against a bill that would guarantee a maximum cost of $2,000 a year to people who need insulin for a diabetic condition? Perry voted against the “inflation reduction bill" that has been signed into law. If you are in Medicare like me and would like to see your prescription drug costs lowered by negotiations with large pharmaceutical companies, you may question his judgment. Whether you are a Democrat, an independent or a registered Republican like me, it is a question we should ask of our legislator. I’ve asked this question of him and I have yet to receive a response, but I can tell you his response will not address Medicare or insulin. It will be a “boilerplate response“ in which one of his staff, probably Mr. Ostrich, his primary spokesperson, has prepared. It will state that the bill was inflationary without any real proof. Of course this is simply another version of the “big lie," and I believe this is what is expected of Perry. If you are on a fixed income like I am and need your Social Security benefits to afford you a lifestyle that is adequate, not exorbitant, pose this question to him. Scott Perry has been no friend to the senior citizens of District 10. Go online and check his voting record, and how it impacts you if you’re over 65. I am presently researching the money received by Scott Perry from big pharmaceutical industries. This will be difficult since I believe most of it will come in dark money, which is not traceable.

Frank Basehoar

Lower Allen Township

