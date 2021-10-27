 Skip to main content
Letter: School director hopeful

Dear Carlisle voters:

The last eight months have been a whirlwind! I’ve gained a deeper understanding of the Carlisle Area School District’s strengths and weaknesses. I see CASD as being one of the strongest in the area. Now granted, I am biased! But we have a history of excellence in our individual athletic programs, we have a proud history of excellence in music and performance and we have our own Career Technical Education! We’re also quite large with a lot of facilities and moving parts that, somehow, seem to mesh. We are unapologetically and unflinchingly Carlisle.

Combine all of these strengths with the diversity of our student body, plus the rigorous vetting of our faculty and it makes for a model school district. I see CASD in that way. I do believe, however, that we can further engage the parents in our community. The education of Carlisle students needs to extend beyond the school. I envision closer work with our neighboring Dickinson College, for mutual benefit. Additionally, personally, another dream or pet project would be to see Carlisle High School Marching Band be able to increase its numbers. But these are only items on a wish list!

First, we’re going to work together to get seven Elementary Schools to move like one. Second we’re going to make absolutely certain that special education learners - with IEPs and APs alike – are informed and empowered with a clear path to individual success, with the input of their parents. Third, we’re going to find our way back to civility and a kindred spirit that puts student achievement and health above divisive political talking points.

Thank you, volunteers. It’s not possible to get out this ambitious message without the strength of your ground game! Thank you, CASD teachers and current school directors. Thank you to all who supported and endorsed me.

Jerry W. Stirkey

Carlisle

