Letter: Say no to GOP madness

Dear Editor:
Voters who favor a Constitutional Amendment curtailing the governor’s emergency powers in a pandemic and turning over authority to the state legislature should consider the following facts:
This is a naked power grab, orchestrated by advocates of an ex-president who admitted to early knowledge of the pandemic’s threat, but continued lying about it while over a half-million of us died on his watch. Proponents of this Constitutional Amendment also attempted to overthrow the 2020 presidential election, despite 60-plus rejected lawsuits and multiple audits, and now applaud a QAnon zealot and alleged sexual predator “duo” furthering such lies across America.
Their crowning insult, however, was supporting (some actually participating in) the Jan. 6 insurrection to harm legislators and stop our election's approval process, all driven by an ex-president's delusion that it was stolen (despite numerous GOP down-ballot successes; only the president suffered defeat).
Do these individuals deserve your trust to make decisions controlling your health and welfare? Pennsylvania already has measures in place to contain a governor’s overreach were that to occur. Stated simply, if Wolf were Republican, this amendment wouldn’t be on the ballot, but given that it is, we can still cast our vote to thwart the insanity in our midst.