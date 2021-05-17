Letter: Say no to GOP madness

Dear Editor:

Voters who favor a Constitutional Amendment curtailing the governor’s emergency powers in a pandemic and turning over authority to the state legislature should consider the following facts:

This is a naked power grab, orchestrated by advocates of an ex-president who admitted to early knowledge of the pandemic’s threat, but continued lying about it while over a half-million of us died on his watch. Proponents of this Constitutional Amendment also attempted to overthrow the 2020 presidential election, despite 60-plus rejected lawsuits and multiple audits, and now applaud a QAnon zealot and alleged sexual predator “duo” furthering such lies across America.

Their crowning insult, however, was supporting (some actually participating in) the Jan. 6 insurrection to harm legislators and stop our election's approval process, all driven by an ex-president's delusion that it was stolen (despite numerous GOP down-ballot successes; only the president suffered defeat).