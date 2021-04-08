Letter: Save the nursing home

Dear Editor:

I sent a letter to all three County Commissioners asking them to stop the sale of the Claremont Nursing Home. This should not happen without considering every available option. During the COVID Pandemic is certainly not the right time.

All I ask is for a fair third party assessment after we have had a chance to recover from the pandemic. We all know families are not putting their loved ones in nursing homes now.

I personally feel this should not be sold by the commissioners before there has been approval by the tax payer owners. Put it up for a vote. See how the public feels.

This is a piece of Cumberland County’s history. This 192-year-old institution was established as a place to take care of those with needs but not means. Once this is sold to a for-profit owner, those without means could no longer be taken care of. It could even be shut down or resold.

I am also concerned that you are being very unfair to all the county employees, hundreds of passionate and caring professionals who have been showing up for work in a very stressful situation with the coronavirus. They have been dedicated to taking care of the residents for over a year without knowing what they may be taking home to their children, family, and loved ones.