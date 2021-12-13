Letter: Satisfaction and fairness

As elections go in the United States, it doesn't get much better, at least for fairness, than the recent municipal election for Camp Hill Borough Council. It doesn't matter if you are a partisan of one of the two major parties, a third party or an independent. Because all candidates are elected borough-wide, all votes are equal. There are no partisan district lines that can be gerrymandered, and the method is inherently fair, unlike the systems we use to elect our Congressional House members and both houses of the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Elections for U.S. senators rank high on the fairness scale, but disappoint when you realize that the wishes of the citizens of the most populous state can be canceled out by the least populous state like tiny Wyoming on any vote in the Senate. Though our Founding Fathers declared that all men are created equal, they did not ensure that all votes in all elections would carry the same weight. That remains up to us and future generations.

A good place to start to create a more perfect union would be to support the non-partisan citizens at FairVote.org who endorsed existing legislation introducing ranked choice voting and the use of multi-member districts to elect members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Most other countries use similar or other proportional voting methods, which accounts for the higher voter turnout by their citizens. I would hope that our Congressman Scott Perry and his "Freedom" Caucus associates and even state representatives on the state bipartisan "Civility" Caucus, co-sponsored by Rep. Greg Rothman, would seriously consider the importance of making all votes as equal as possible in the 21st century.

Frank Suran

Camp Hill

