Letter: Saluting a Carlisle basketball coach

Dear Editor:

Most recently the Carlisle sports world lost an educator and former coach in many different high school sports at Carlisle. Coach Dave Heckler, to many, shall be remembered as a fine and successful basketball coach for the Thundering Herd.

The mid 1960s was main period that Coach Heckler held court with his 1967 basketball team displayed as his most successful. The '67 team completed the season with a 19-3 record and moved on with two big District 3 wins moving into the district final.

Although the district final was a very close game The Herd came up just short that day in the old Hershey Arena. We were very proud of Coach Heckler's guidance to get us to the district final. Our final record of 21-4 we thought was outstanding season and might have jump started future Carlisle basketball. A few of our teammates — Gary Worley, Steve Martson, Dave Lutz, Scotty Shank, myself and others enjoyed those nice early Saturday a.m. practices and the away game bus rides.

Whereas Coach Heckler just recently passed away in Florida where he resided for years, I would like to deeply thank coach for our amazing ride with the 1966-1967 Carlisle high school boy's basketball team.