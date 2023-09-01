Here’s a Labor Day shout-out to organized labor union members. Organized labor is a strategy of workers joining together to engage in collective bargaining for higher wages, job benefits or better working conditions. Organized labor associations are also known as unions.

Upper Allen Township office workers and police are or had been members of organized labor groups professionally serving our community. Residents of Upper Allen Township include organized union labor retirees (steelworkers, public school teachers, federal, state and local government workers) with guaranteed pensions that enable them to enjoy a stable quality of life in their retirement communities. Our township has taxpayers who pay property and school taxes from prevailing wage rates earned as skilled tradespersons with labor contracts.

When labor contracts are ratified, the rates of non-union workers in nearby businesses benefit because employers have to compete with unions to keep their workers. Your US Postal workers and UPS delivery people have the benefits of union contracts and contribute reliable service to our community.

Thank you, organized labor union members and union retiree volunteers, who continue to contribute to making our Upper Allen Township community a great place to live. Enjoy this Labor Day holiday; you have earned it.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township