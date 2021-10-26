Letter: Running for third term

I'm Anne Lauritzen, and I am running for my third term on the Carlisle Area School Board. Reflecting on my past two terms, and looking forward to another, I believe one of the most important qualities a school board, as well as its individual members can possess, is balance. Board members are pulled many different directions. We hear from parents of our children’s friends, classmates and teammates. We hear from community members who are frustrated by property tax increases, as well as from those who feel we are not raising taxes enough to sustain educational needs. Although school board members should ideally remain non-partisan, they can feel tugs from across the political spectrum. One decision can cause a variety of individuals or groups of people to feel angered or alienated, and there certainly have been difficult, emotion-filled meetings over the past 18 months.
As an effective board member, I balance these demands. Doing my homework and due diligence, along with working to understand the nuances of each issue, are essential ingredients to effective decision-making – rarely is a choice as cut and dried as it may appear on the surface. I strive to listen to the voices and gather the facts to maintain balance in sometimes murky and complicated waters. This balance is key to providing solutions that serve our over 5,000 students, each with individual backgrounds and requirements, and to whose success I am deeply committed. Similarly, balance among board members is critical. We need the fresh energy and perspective of new members. However, consistency and balance between new and experienced members is important. My experience, commitment and productive relationship with administrators and fellow board members, will bring invaluable continued service to our outstanding students, faculty, staff and community. I am grateful for your vote on Nov. 2.
Anne Lauritzen
Dickinson Township