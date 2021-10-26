Letter: Running for third term

I'm Anne Lauritzen, and I am running for my third term on the Carlisle Area School Board. Reflecting on my past two terms, and looking forward to another, I believe one of the most important qualities a school board, as well as its individual members can possess, is balance. Board members are pulled many different directions. We hear from parents of our children’s friends, classmates and teammates. We hear from community members who are frustrated by property tax increases, as well as from those who feel we are not raising taxes enough to sustain educational needs. Although school board members should ideally remain non-partisan, they can feel tugs from across the political spectrum. One decision can cause a variety of individuals or groups of people to feel angered or alienated, and there certainly have been difficult, emotion-filled meetings over the past 18 months.