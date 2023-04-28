My name is Rick Hoover and I am running for supervisor in North Middleton Township. I am a lifelong resident of the township and have been a business owner for over 30 years.

Cumberland County is the fastest growing county in the state. With growth comes challenges. People move to North Middleton for the rural setting and scenic beauty. It is important that we preserve these.

Protecting the health, safety and welfare of citizens is my number one priority. One way of doing this is by preserving our natural resources like the air and water. We currently have a good water source in the Conodoguinet Creek but we must remain vigilant in protecting it from encroachment. We also have a huge problem with our air quality. A recent article by the Guardian ranks our area as the 8th worst in the country for small particulate matter pollution. Many people in our community suffer cardiopulmonary health issues as a result of this problem. This is unacceptable. Small particulate matter or PM2.5 comes largely from diesel exhaust. With the expansion of the warehouse industry in our area has also come the degradation of our air quality. We need to address this issue and look for ways to improve the quality of our air.

Prime farmland has been disappearing in our area with the warehouse boom. Preserving farmland is a priority for me. I-81 is badly in need of a third lane to handle the extra truck traffic but money is lacking for the needed improvements. For the reasons listed here and above, I will not support more warehouse growth in our township. We already have our fair share.

It would be my honor to serve you as your township representative. Please vote for me in the May 16 primary.

Rick Hoover

North Middleton Township