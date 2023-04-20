Most area voters are aware that there is a national movement of extremists wanting to take over local school boards. They are funded by groups like Moms for Liberty and Take Back our Schools PAC. And yes, there is a local branch endorsed by Rep. Barb Gleim. Most voters know of her anti-public education positions.

The current Carlisle Area School District board is a highly-functioning non-partisan group working for the welfare of students, supporting both teachers and parents. Four incumbents deserve reelection: Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Gerald Eby and Jon Tarrant. Joe Shane, an experienced educator, who like the rest is running on both tickets, is also worthy of voter support. Carlisle deserves no less. Keep the extreme partisan politics out of our schools. Vote for Bussard, Clash, Eby, Shane and Tarrant.