Letter: Running for school board

Dear Editor:

I am David Miller, Ph.D. and will be on the May 18 primary election ballot for one of the four Carlisle Area School District School Director positions.

So why am I running? Given there is no pay, it is certainly not for financial gain. And not for positional power and control either. I would prefer someone else with similar values and expertise run. However, Plato said in his "The Republic" that the good leader is often hesitant to jump in the ring but will if they can exert the required effort and are confident they have the expertise to make a difference.

That is why I am running. I have three children in our school district, one in elementary school, one in middle school, and one in high school. Our children, like many children in the community, feel socially isolated and unchallenged by the online curriculum. They want to be back in the classroom. By training I am a Clinical Child Psychologist with over 20 years of experience, so I understand the suffering our kids are enduring due to this pandemic. As a parent, I can relate to parental frustration with virtual learning, with the overwhelming demands on work and family schedules, and with wanting full-time, in-person education as soon as possible.