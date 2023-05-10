I believe one of the strengths of the present Carlisle Area School Board has been working together to hire and develop a strong leadership team, which has then hired and developed outstanding teachers for our schools. It is the school board that hires the superintendent and together they develop priorities. The board then lets the superintendent and her staff do their job without micromanaging their day-to-day responsibilities.

The school board sets the priorities of academic achievement, parent engagement and community involvement, and the superintendent leads her team and teachers to address the priorities. Ultimately the school board holds the administration accountable. I believe that our school district is addressing academic achievement in that performance scores are increasing. Also, there is more open communication with parents, our teacher turnover is low, and the students benefit greatly.

I and my family have been lifelong Republicans, and I have devoted much of my life to education. I believe that the school boards who get caught up in politics and divisive issues will not attract and retain the best people. I am proud to be part of a school board that focuses on the needs of our students by developing outstanding leaders who recruit and retain high quality teachers.

On May 16, vote for Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Joe Shane, Jon Tarrant and myself. We will continue to put students’ education first, respect parents and teachers, and unite the community to provide our children and grandchildren with the best education.

Gerald Eby

Dickinson Township