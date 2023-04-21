I am Dr. Joseph Shane, and I’m honored to run for the Carlisle school board. I owe much of my life and success to public education and serving on the school board is a way of giving back to the institutions that have given so much to me, my family and my community.

Throughout my K-12 years, I had many wonderful educators who nurtured my academic success and overall well-being. Parents were so impressed with the teachers that they took many out to dinner annually as signs of respect and gratitude. My parents, as well as those of the Carlisle community, understand that education is a cooperative effort.

I completed a bachelor’s (University of Delaware) and master’s (Purdue University) degrees before embarking on my career in public education. I was a high school chemistry teacher for many years before returning to Purdue for my Ph.D. Since 2005, I have been teaching chemistry and training science teachers at Shippensburg University. Many of my former students are science teachers in the region, including Carlisle.

I was fortunate to have a supportive school board and administration during my years in the high school classroom, and I am thoroughly impressed with current circumstances in Carlisle. The community unquestionably views the schools as a valued asset, and I would like to be a part of maintaining the positive and professional culture.

I am a teacher at heart. I have the experience that will complement the skills and dedication of the current school board, which has worked diligently over many years alongside teachers and administrators to establish an environment of mutual respect, transparent communication and fiscal responsibility.

I appreciate your consideration and support for my candidacy, as well as the other members of Citizens for Carlisle Schools, Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Jon Tarrant and Gerald Eby.

Joseph Shane

Carlisle